VYASV alleges irregularities in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

February 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The leaders of Vidyarthi, Yuvajana and Abhyudaya Sanghala Ikyavedika (VYASV) on Monday alleged that many irregularities were taking place in Andhra University campus under the regime of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at VJF Press Club here, the VYASI leaders including AISF State president V. Johnson Babu, Andhra University Progressive Forum convener P. Srinivas, SFI secretary L.J. Naidu and others said that greenery in around 130 acres disappeared in the campus due to the steps taken by the Vice-Chancellor in the last few months. They also alleged that the V-C was also trying to commercialise the university by giving away valuable land on the campus for commercial activities. They alleged that 260 guest faculty and 20 contract faculty were removed from their jobs by the V-C.

They said that the university currently had only 200 permanent faculty members for 936 allotted posts and only 1,300 non-teaching staff against 3,251 posts.