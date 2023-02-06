ADVERTISEMENT

VYASV alleges irregularities in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

February 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Greenery in around 130 acres disappeared in the campus due to the steps taken by the Vice-Chancellor in the last few months’

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

The leaders of Vidyarthi, Yuvajana and Abhyudaya Sanghala Ikyavedika (VYASV) on Monday alleged that many irregularities were taking place in Andhra University campus under the regime of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at VJF Press Club here, the VYASI leaders including AISF State president V. Johnson Babu, Andhra University Progressive Forum convener P. Srinivas, SFI secretary L.J. Naidu and others said that greenery in around 130 acres disappeared in the campus due to the steps taken by the Vice-Chancellor in the last few months. They also alleged that the V-C was also trying to commercialise the university by giving away valuable land on the campus for commercial activities. They alleged that 260 guest faculty and 20 contract faculty were removed from their jobs by the V-C.

They said that the university currently had only 200 permanent faculty members for 936 allotted posts and only 1,300 non-teaching staff against 3,251 posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US