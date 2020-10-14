VMRDA asks designer to submit DPR for planetarium by Dec.-end

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 October 2020 01:16 IST

Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) P. Koteswara Rao has requested Managing Director of Creative Museums Subratha Sen to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of proposed Planetarium Museum at Kailasagiri here by the end of December.

He along with Additional Commissioner Jeelani and the Managing Director of Creative Museums and a few other officials visited Kailasagiri and held a meeting here on Tuesday. Mr Koteswara Rao discussed about the seating, dome structure, design and a few other aspects of the project. He said that the responsibility of the project has been given to the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Kolkata.

