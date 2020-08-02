Vizag case tally zooms past 13,500-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 August 2020 23:59 IST

Four more patients die; district sees biggest single-day spike of 1,227 cases;

As many as 1,227 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 13,559 in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The district reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day on the second consecutive day on Sunday. This is also said to be the biggest-single day spike reported in the district since March 2020. As per the State Health bulletin, the district reported highest number of cases on Sunday, while no other district crossed the 1000-mark.

The death toll is also inching towards the 100-mark, as four more persons succumbed to the coronavirus taking the toll to 98.

On the brigh side, 465 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres. A large number of people, who have been given the option of home quarantine, are also recovering well, said an official from the Health Department.

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases is 8,930 while 4,531 persons were discharged.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district was 847. Among them, very active clusters are 325. The number of active and dormant clusters is 145 and 377 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room on the landline numbers: 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244. The State Government has also updated the information regarding the availability of beds in the districts in the COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday.