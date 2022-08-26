Vizag all set to become the base for INS Vikrant

A view of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant which will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi on September 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’, will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi on September 2. And if everything goes as per the plans, then Eastern Naval Command in Visakhaptanam, will be its main base in about one year’s time.

As of now India has two aircraft carriers – one being INS Vikramaditya, which is based at Karwar on the western coast and other is the newly built INS Vikrant, which will be based on the eastern coast, with Visakhapatnam being its home port.

Post launch, INS Vikrant will be undergoing exercises and trials further to hone its capabilities and operational abilities on the western coast close to Kochi, as it was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Once fully ready, it will be based in Visakhapatnam, with Chennai being its second port.

As of now there is no dedicated berth to house a ship the size of Vikrant in Visakhapatnam, which is about 262 m long and 62 m wide and displaces around 43000 T when fully loaded. But as per sources, a berth is being built to accommodate the ship and for which a DPR is already said to be ready.

Sources say that there will be two berths- one each at Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

INS Dega, the naval airfield, is already the base for carrier-based MIG 29k, which is the primary fighter aircraft onboard both the aircraft carriers, until the deal for the new fighter aircraft is finalised by the Union Government.

Vikrant will carry an assortment of about 30 aircraft such as MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Naval version).

(Three carrier-fleet)

The Indian Navy aims to have a three-carrier fleet, so that two will be operational all the time, on either side of the coasts of the sub-continent, while one goes for maintenance and refits.

Keeping the threat perception in mind, sources in the navy say that the need of the hour is to maintain and operate at least two carrier battle groups (CBG), one on the eastern seaboard and the other on the weastern seaboard.

(Arihant completes six years)

Meanwhile, INS Arihant (S2) the first indigenously-built nuclear submarine has completed six years after being commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25, 2016.

Arihant is the first among the three nuclear submarines, to be commissioned into service.

The others being S3 and S4, are still to be commissioned. While one is said to be undergoing extensive trails, the other is nearing completion. All the three are built at Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam and will be based at ENC.

