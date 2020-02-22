Vistadome special train to Araku on the cards

VISAKHAPATNAM

Director General lauds railway officials

Director General of Tourism, Government of India, Meenakshi Sharma, visited Visakhapatnam railway station and appreciated the efforts of the railway authorities in keeping the railway station tourist-friendly and achieving the national award for ‘Best Tourist Friendly Railway Station’ in India.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar interacted with her at the railway station and apprised her of the various tourist-friendly developmental activities being initiated at Visakhapatnam railway station and over the Division.

She was told of the plan to run a tourist special Vistadome train to Araku in future. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had promised to allocate five more Vistadome coaches to Visakhapatnam. This could take a couple of years.

The Director General of Tourism travelled in the Vistadome coach from Visakhapatnam to Araku.

Waltair Division took the opportunity to commence onboard advertising on the TVs in the Vistadome coach in presence of the Director General.

Ms. Meenakshi Sharma appreciated the initiative taken by the Division and suggested some improvements in the Vistadome coach for enhanced seating capacity and comfort of the tourists.