Visakhapatnam zoo to be opened from 8 a.m. on October 29 in view of Nagula Chavithi

Visitors will be allowed till 5 p.m., says Curator and urges them not to bring firecrackers into the zoo park

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 28, 2022 18:35 IST

Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Nandani Salaria said that on the occasion of Nagula Chavithi, the zoo park will be opened for visitors earlier than usual time on October 29. For the convenience of the public, zoo will be open from 8 a.m. and visitors will be allowed till 5 p.m., she said. She urged visitors not to bring any fireworks and crackers with them and these items will not be allowed inside. Fines will be imposed if prohibited items are brought or found on the zoo premises. All the vehicles and visitors will be allowed inside after thorough inspection, she added. In view of the festival, arrangements are being made to ensure that the visitors do not face any difficulties and security has also been tightened, she said.

