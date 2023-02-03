Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders stage protest against developing Mudasarlova Park under PPP mode

February 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Telugu Desam Party staged a protest against the decision to develop Mudasarlova Park under public private partnership (PPP) mode, at Mudasarlova Park main gate here on Friday. The TDP leaders alleged that with such decision, the lands may fall in the hands of YSRCP leaders.

Led by former MLA & TDP Parliamentary Constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, the leaders raised slogans against the privatisation of the park and demanded protection of lands in Visakhapatnam.

Staging a sit-in, the leaders said that the historical Mudasarlova Park which is located in the heart of the city has valuable lands. They alleged that despite stiff resistance from the TDP and other opposition party corporators including the Jana Sena Party- (JSP), left parties CPI, CPI(M), the ruling YSRCP leaders have approved the proposal to develop the park under PPP mode, which was a unilateral decision, they added. They also alleged that government lands in Visakhapatnam are under threat ever since the YSRCP came to power.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao and other leaders have visited the Mudasarlova reservoir. He said that people from the region have also been strongly opposing the move to privatise the park. Once TDP forms government, it will definitely ensure the decision is taken back, he said.