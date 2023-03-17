Visakhapatnam: Sasibhushana Rao is new Principal of Andhra University Engineering College

March 17, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Gottapu Sasibhushana Rao, an alumnus of Andhra University and senior professor of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, assumed charge as the new Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering here on Friday. He received the appointment letter from Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Prof. Rao has three patents and published 546 research papers. He awarded 44 Ph .Ds, authored six reference books of ECE and CSE students of various universities and NITs, and completed 10 government research projects.

Prof. Rao did his Bachelor of Engineering from AU in 1985 and M. Tech from JNTU-Hyderabad in 1993. He received his Ph. D from Osmania University in 2004.

“I also worked in Airports Authority of India and ISRO for some time apart from my teaching experience,” Prof. Rao told The Hindu.