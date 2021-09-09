Visakhapatnam Rural tahsildar suspended for irregularities

Visakhapatnam

The suspension comes two days after the city police busted an alleged land scam

Two days after the city police busted the alleged land scam at Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar K. Narasimha Murthy has been suspended by the District Collector A Mallikarjuna on Wednesday night, for allegedly not following the procedures when the irregularities had come to his notice.

The Collector also appointed Deputy Tahsildar Kiran Kumar as in-charge Tahsildar.

The city police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to sell 12.26 acres of land at Kommadi on the basis of forged documents.

The land belongs to one T. Krishna Chowdhary who is settled abroad. U. Sukumara Varma, son of YSRCP MLA, U.V. Ramana Murthy Raju (Kannababu) was lured by the fraudsters to buy the land and he had reportedly given an advance of ₹5 crores, after a deal was settled to sell the land for ₹18.7 crores.

The land scam came to light after the prospective buyers had published a paper notification and the wife of Mr. Chowdhary saw it and lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam police.

However, sources in the Revenue department said that it was Mr. Narasimha Murthy who actually alerted and informed the higher officials apart from District Registrar and Madhurawada Sub Registrar not to take up the land registration, after coming to know about the fraudulent deal.