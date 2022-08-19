Visakhapatnam: role of photojournalists lauded in bringing out woes of people to the notice of authorities

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha speaking at the World Photography Day celebrations, organised at the VJF Press Club in Visakhapatnam on Friday. MLC Varudhu Kalyani is seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

World Photography Day was marked by felicitation of noted photographers, conduct of competitions for children and organisation of photo exhibitions by different orgaisations in the city on Friday.

MLC Varudhu Kalyani and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha hailed the contribution of photojournalists and photographers in bringing out the woes of the people to the notice of the authorities concerned through their photographs at a programme organised jointly by the Vizag Journalists’ Forum (VJF) and the Visakha Photo Journalists’ Association on the occasion of World Photography Day at the VJF Press Club.

A student explaining about his prize winning photograph on display at an exhibition organised on the occasion of World Photography Day celebrations at Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Ms. Kalyani described the importance of photography and the service rendered by news photographers to the community at large, discharging their duties round the clock, ignoring their own families.

Mr. Lakshmisha lauded the role of photojournalists in bringing issues to the notice of the officials concerned and helping the citizens in getting solutions to the problems. He called for cooperation of citizens in keeping the city clean and to make it plastic-free.

Photojournalists: K.R. Deepak and V. Peddi Raju (both from The Hindu), P. Leela Mohan and Md. Nawaz (both from Sakshi) and P. Naidu (Eenadu) were felicitated on being selected for national-level awards in the competition organised by the AP Photography Akademi (APA) in Vijayawada.

VJF president Gantla Srinu Babu presided,

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Doctors Cell president Boddepalli Raghu, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader K. Noora Reddy congratulated the winners.

A photo exhibition was organised by Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan at its Kapuluppada campus. A photography contest was held for the students on the themes – VUDA Park and ‘Fishermen of Vizag’ (for juniors) and ‘Heritage of Vizag’ and ‘Plastic menace’. Around 300 participants submitted a total of 1,400 photographs.

Noted photographer B.K. Agarwal, who is a Fellow of the India International Photographic Council, eminent photographer B.A.N. Nanda, Chief News Photographer of The Hindu K.R. Deepak and Umesh Manantshetty, Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, participated as guests.

Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty appreciated the students on their zeal to learn various techniques of photography