Visakhapatnam: provide prompt service to consumers, EPDCL CMD tells officials

The main objective of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) should be to give prompt service to the consumers and every employee should follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to achieve this goal, said K. Santhosha Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of the APEPDCL.

Addressing a review meeting here on Wednesday, he cautioned that penalties will be imposed on officers who are negligent in providing services to consumers within the specified time.

He also said that consumers should be educated on preventing electricity accidents and asked the officers to conduct necessary training for the staff on electricity safety standards. Action will be taken against the officers after due inquiry whenever there is an electricity accident, he said.

He said that steps should be taken to reduce electricity distribution losses and priority should be given to collection of 100% electricity dues.

Government departments, municipalities, and panchayats who have paid the dues of electricity bills accumulated till August by September 10 will be waived off the surcharge as per APERC norms.

He ordered the completion of electrification of the Jagananna colonies and asked them to take steps to release electricity connection to agricultural services in APEPDCL jurisdiction.

Toll-free number

He said that consumers can use the 1912 toll-free number or WhatsApp number 8500001912 to resolve all types of complaints.

Company Directors B. Ramesh Prasad and D. Chandram, CGMs, V. Vijayalalitha, D. Suman Kalyani, G. Chiranjeevi Rao, C.Srinivasamuty, B. Ramachandra Prasad, J. Srinivasarao, S.Masilamani, A.V.V. Surypratap, A.Venkateswararao, M.Ravindra, and Circle SEs and other officers participated.