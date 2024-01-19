Visakhapatnam Port Authority and AP Chamber of Commerce organise trade meet in Guntur

January 19, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), in association with AP Chamber of Commerce, organised a trade meet in Guntur on Friday in order to tap the Andhra Pradesh’s business for the domestic and international markets.

The VPA deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey chaired the meeting with the exporters and importers of the Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting discussed the strategies among other issues related to the trade to overseas as well as domestic through the Visakhapatnam port for the overall development of export and import business of Andhra Pradesh at large and cargo improvement of Visakhapatnam Port in general, Mr. Dubey said.

The Port traffic manager B. Ratna Sekhar made a presentation of the various developmental and infrastructure available at the port, capacity of berths, cargo profile, handling and storage facilities, rail and road connectivity, key performance indicators, traffic handled, green port initiatives and sustainability, and cruise terminal facility.

Port chairman M. Angamuthu informed to the AP Chamber of Commerce members that the trading through Vizag port would boost the business in the fields of the Indian tobacco, chillies, textiles and cotton.

P. Bhaskara Rao, president, AP Chamber of Commerce, and L. Raghuram Reddy, Honorary Chairman of the Chamber, were present among others.

