Visakhapatnam MP’s wife and son allegedly kidnapped; rescued within hours

June 15, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party MP from Visakhapatnam M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s wife, his son and another YSRCP leader, who is also a renowned auditor, G. Venkateswara Rao were allegedly kidnapped by some unidentified miscreants from the MP’s residence at Rushikonda, on Thursday morning. However, after a quick response from the police, the victims were rescued from an undisclosed location, in the city outskirts, within hours.

As per sources from police, the miscreants led by a rowdy sheeter named Hemanth Kumar, who had close acquaintance with the MP’s family in the past, had called Chandu, son of the MP, and asked him to come for a talk over some business deal at Rushikonda.

When he boarded the car, Hemanth Kumar allegedly kidnapped him. Through Chandu, the kidnappers then trapped Jyothi, wife of the MP. The kidnappers then took the duo hostage and also abducted auditor G. Venkateswara Rao.

City Police Commissioner CM Trivikrama Varma formed special teams involving senior officials and deployed them at various places. It was learnt that the police teams chased and caught the vehicle under Padmanabham police station limits.

Mr. Rao earlier worked as Chairman of Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited. He is also a close friend of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

According to a senior police officer, Hemanth Kumar has a rowdy sheet at Bheemunipatnam Police Station limits. He was earlier involved in a couple of kidnapping and murder cases the police said. Further details in the case are awaited.

