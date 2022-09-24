Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner takes stock of works in various departments

ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu took stock of work in progress in various departments in the civic body here on Saturday.

Speaking to the officials from Education Department, Mr. Raja Babu enquired about the number of GVMC schools, students and the teachers. He also learnt about the facilities provided to the students and the pass percentage of Class X during the previous academic year. Officials from the Horticulture Department gave a detailed presentation over the number of parks, maintenance over there and the steps being taken to modernise them. The GVMC Secretary has informed the Commissioner about the number of council meetings and standing committee meetings which were held so far.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Raja Babu visited the Ward No 52. He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar. He instructed the officials to get the TIDCO houses ready to distribute them to the beneficiaries at the earliest.