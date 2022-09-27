Visakhapatnam: four, including brother-in-law, arrested in man’s murder case

ADCP (Crime) D. Gangadharam addressing a press conference in Visahkapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police on Tuesday have cracked the sensational murder case of Chinta Sandeep, who was found murdered at an isolated spot in Virat Nagar under Pendurthi Police Station limits on September 20th evening.

The Pendurthi police arrested four accused, including the brother-in-law of the deceased, for allegedly killing Sandeep. They have been sent in remand.

The accused have been identified as Ch. Chunti Babu (23), brother-in-law of Sandeep and resident of Anakapalli, M. Surya (23), a resident of Anakapalli, T. Rakesh (21), a resident of Visakhapatnam and A. Prasanth (22), a resident of Anakapalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, ADCP (Crime) D. Gangadharam and ACP (Crime) Ch. Penta Rao, said that Chunti Babu had nursed a grudge against the deceased ever since his sister’s marriage with Sandeep had entered a bad phase.

Chunti’s sister was married to Sandeep in November 2020 and after two months of marriage, the deceased was reportedly harassing her physically and mentally. They were also staying separately since then and the marriage was mired in court cases. Chunti Babu had been planning to kill Sandeep for the last one year, the ADCP said.

On September 20, the four accused reportedly confronted Sandeep at an isolated place when he was going home on a two-wheeler after shopping. After a heated argument, they alleged stabbed him to death. But in the meantime, Sandeep had shot a video on his mobile phone and the accused took away his phone after killing him, said the Mr. Penta Rao.

Based on the complaint given by Sandeep’s father and from the CC TV camera footages, the police arrested the four near a medical store on Tuesday. The police also recovered the cell phone of the deceased and the bike that was used by the accused.

Cellphone shop robbery

The city police also arrested two persons for allegedly breaking into a cellphone shop under Gajuwaka Police Station limits and robbing 53 high-end cellphones, a couple of computer hard disks and CC TV DVR units, on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Md. Ghalib (22) and Md. Musafir Ansari (22), both residents of Gajuwaka area.

As per the police, the duo broke into the shop on September 24 and made good with the cellphones. They also had planned to travel to Nepal to sell the stolen stuff.

The ADCP (Crime) said the stolen material have been recovered.