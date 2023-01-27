ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Forensic psychologists should play a key role in preventing crimes, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

January 27, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two-day national workshop on forensic psychology begins at AU

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day national-level workshop on “Role of Forensic Psychologist in Criminal Justice” being conducted by the Department of Psychology, Andhra University, began here on Friday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Vice-Chancellor P. V. G. D. Prasad Reddy lauded the initiative of the department to conduct a workshop on a subject with increasing scope and demand. The role of a forensic psychologist does not end with reducing crime but should also aim at putting a stop to it, he added.

He urged the students to develop a learning mindset and be their own masters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing the gathering, Murali Rambha, Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB – Visakhapatnam, said that for the last 20 years, forensic psychologists have been helping the court and police in the investigation of crimes in India.

Forensic psychologists not only help in analysing the crime scene and collecting evidence but also counselling the victims and convicts, he added.

A forensic psychologist’s scientific temper and knowledge of psychology and law would benefit the criminal justice system, he observed.

K. Srinivasa Rao, Principal of the College of Science and Technology, Andhra university, emphasised on the significant work being done in the field of forensic psychology and its wide range of applications and immense scope.

M.V.R. Raju, HoD, Department of Psychology, AU, talked about the possible job opportunities in the field of forensic psychology and the importance of having a positive attitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US