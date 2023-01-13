ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: DST official appreciates Global Tech Summit initiative

January 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘It will provide the ideal platform for technology professionals, individuals, entrepreneurs and start-ups to present their work and take advantage of opportunities for commercialisation’

The Hindu Bureau

At a meeting organised by Global Tech Summit- 2023 initiators in Hyderabad on Friday, Anita Aggarwal, Head of the Department, Technology Development Transfer, Department Science and Technology, appreciated the initiative and said that the summit that is being held in Visakhapatnam will provide the ideal platform for technology professionals, individuals, entrepreneurs, and start-ups to present their work and take advantage of opportunities for commercialisation.

Professionals and experts from the field of science and technology and from various universities, IITs, DSTs and CSIRs, will be participating.

“The Global Tech Summit is an important platform not only for India but for the entire world,” said B. K. Sahu, regional director of the National Research Development Corporation. He highlighted several projects of global importance, including those related to mass healthcare and the integration of health and science, that are set to benefit mankind.

The summit, is being held in Visakhapatnam on February 16-17, said Srinubabu Gedela, Global Tech Summit lead organiser, and Pulsus Group Founder and CEO.

The summit is an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, the Pulsus Group, and supported by some of the major players in the field of technology, research and development, he said.

