Visakhapatnam district witnessing steep rise in cases of malaria and dengue

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 October 2021 00:41 IST

Officials attribute it to increase in testing; oppn. parties allege poor sanitation

The Visakhapatnam district is witnessing an increase in cases of malaria and dengue. While the dengue cases are rampant in the urban limits, Agency areas are reporting more number of malaria cases.

While the officials attribute the rise to increase in testing, the Opposition and Left parties blame on poor sanitation and apathy from the officials in taking steps to control the vector-borne diseases.

In this year (till October second week), 762 malaria cases are reported compared to 1,194 in 2020. Out of the 762 cases, 672 cases, which is almost 88%, were reported from the tribal areas alone. Similarly, 68 cases were reported from the rural and 22 cases were reported from the urban areas.

During the year 2020 (By October-end), the district had reported 146 dengue cases. However, by October 6 this year, the district recorded 757 cases. Out of the 757 cases, as many as 424 cases, which is almost 56% of cases, were reported from the urban and peri-urban limits. A total of 291 dengue cases were reported from rural areas.

“In the year 2020, we had tested 690 samples out of which 146 tested dengue positive. But this year, we have tested 4,844 blood samples in which 757 turned positive,” said District Malaria Officer D. Mani. Fortunately, no deaths have occurred.

Similarly, the district has recorded 26 chikungunya cases in 2021 (by October 6), as against 21 in the last year by the end of October.

According to a few Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, only the samples which were tested in King George Hospital and other regional government hospitals are being shown in the statistics of the Health Department. But hundreds of people are approaching the private hospitals for dengue and malaria tests. Those reports are not being taken into consideration, they alleged.

“If the positive cases from private labs are taken, the cases would increase further,” a senior TDP leader said.

CPI(M) leader and Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, said that the corporation has failed to take steps to tackle mosquitoes breeding. Precautionary measures were not taken keeping in view the rise in seasonal diseases, due to which the rate of cases is alarming, he said. A number of deaths due to seasonal diseases occurred, but the Health Department is not admitting, he alleged.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the coming three months are going to be very crucial and the administration is taking all steps to control the seasonal diseases.

After Cyclone Gulab, the Health Department, Sachivalayam wing and the municipal corporation were alerted to create awareness about the dos and don’ts and possible breeding places of mosquitoes.