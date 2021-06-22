VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 22 June 2021 18:17 IST
Visakhapatnam district sees three deaths and 251 new COVID cases
Updated: 22 June 2021 18:17 IST
477 persons recover from coronavirus
The Visakhapatnam district reported 251 new COVID-19 infections, in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,47,778. The death toll also rose to 1,013 after three more persons succumbed to the virus.
On a positive note, 477 persons undergoing treatment for coronavirus recovered in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has reduced to 3,414, while the number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,43,351.
