Visakhapatnam district sees steady drop in cases

24 November 2020 00:40 IST

Health officials fear second wave as people throwing caution to the wind

The district and the city has been witnessing a steady slump in COVID-19 cases, in this month. In the last 20 days, the district recorded about 1,600 cases, averaging about 80 cases per day. But despite the steady drop in cases, health officials fear that there could be a second wave.

From July to September, the district recorded over 40,000 cases. The slump began from October, when the number of cases was below 6,000.

“In November, it has dropped further, but we are anticipating a second wave due to the errant public behaviour,” said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

The health officials say that people have become complacent and have thrown the basic COVID protocols to the wind.

“The Karthik Masam has just begun and people are actively taking part in ‘Vana Bhojanam’ or picnics. The picnics can wait for another year, as people are seen interacting with others without maintaining the basic norms of wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing,” said a senior doctor from KGH. Last Sunday, there was heavy rush at the beaches, zoo and various other picnic spots, including Araku and Anantagiri.

“Even at testing centres, many people are seen coming without wearing a mask and some are seen wearing it around their neck. We are trying out best to educate the public through a sustained Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign, but it appears to go in vain,” said Dr. Sudhakar. “The only way to stop a second wave is by staying more vigilant and cautious. This is the time that people should be more cautious, as winter is setting in and we do not know how the virus will react,” he said.

21 new cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded lowest number of daily cases since last five months on Monday. The tally of new cases on Monday was 21, taking the tally to 58,239. This has been the lowest daily record since July. According to Dr. Sudhakar, in the last 24 hours about 3,000 people were tested and only 25 turned out to be positive.

Two deaths

The district also recorded two deaths on Monday taking the total death count to 503. The number persons discharged was 81, taking the total discharges to 56, 545 and active cases stand at 1,191.

The very active clusters as on date is one, active clusters four, dormant 325 and de-notified 627.