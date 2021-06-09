Visakhapatnam district sees seven deaths and 592 new COVID-19 infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 June 2021 19:29 IST

898 persons recover from coronavirus

As many as 898 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 recovered, while 592 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 1,43,807.

The death toll has also increased to 963 after seven more persons succumbed to the coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active cases has significantly decreased in the last two weeks. On May 26, the active cases were nearly 19,000 and now by Wednesday morning, they stand at 7,437. Meanwhile, the number of discharges/recoveries have increased to 1,35,407.