Visakhapatnam district sees one more death and 75 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 July 2021 18:22 IST

208 persons recover from coronavirus

The recent trend in the COVID-19 cases suggests that the second wave that ravaged the district from April to mid of June, is coming under control.

The number of new cases recorded on Monday morning was 75, which is said to be the second lowest in the recent times, after the third week of March. On July 3, the district recorded 70 cases.

With the new cases, the cumulative tally has gone up to 1,49,710.

Speaking to The Hindu, District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said it may be a bit to early to say that the second wave is dying down, but we can certainly say that it has come under control.

From April first week till about June first week, the district has been seeing a steady rise in cases. There were days when the daily count had crossed the 2,200 mark. Then the positivity rate was around 25% to 30%.

“From there, we have now dropped to cases hovering below the 100-mark. But till date, the positivity rate is around 2 to 3%. We can say that the second wave has gone only when the positivity rate drops to one per cent or below,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, the district recorded one more death on Monday, taking the total toll to 1,031 and 208 persons, who were affected with the virus, were discharged or have recovered, taking the total recovery to 1,46,460.

The active cases have further dropped to 2,219.