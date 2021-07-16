Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 150 new COVID infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam district reported 150 new COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning. With this, the cumulative case tally and death toll increased to 1,51,282 and 1,040 respectively. A total of 162 persons recovered from the coronavirus.

After three consecutive days, the number of daily infections was less than the daily recoveries in the district.

After slightly increasing in the last three days, the number of active cases has started to decrease. On Friday morning, the active case load stands at 2,155.

The number of recoveries has also increased to 1,48,087.