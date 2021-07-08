Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 120 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2021 18:40 IST

137 persons recover from coronavirus

As many as 137 persons undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning. During the same period, 120 new infections were reported in the district. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,50,145. The death toll has also mounted to 1,034 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. According to the update released by the Special Officer for COVID-19, the number of recoveries/discharges has increased to 1,46,981, while the active case load has reduced to 2,130.

