Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 112 new COVID infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 July 2021 18:48 IST

171 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 112 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,50,526.

The death toll has also increased to 1,036 after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus.

On a positive note, the number of active cases has dropped to below 2,000 and stands at 1,988.

As many as 171 persons, undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the recoveries to 1,47,502.