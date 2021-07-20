Visakhapatnam district sees 179 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 July 2021 20:03 IST

168 persons recover from the coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 179 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,51,769. As many as 168 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered during the same period. This takes the number of recoveries to 1,48,652.

The bulletin released by the Health Department officials stated that the death toll stands at 1,043, as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active cases stands at 2,074.

According to the officials, in July (till date), the district has recorded as many as 2,635 infections, while 3,168 persons who were affected by the virus, have recovered. On an average, 131 persons tested positive every day. The district also witnessed 19 deaths in these 20 days.