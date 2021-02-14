Visakhapatnam district reports two new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 February 2021 21:03 IST

The district reported two new COVID-19 cases which is considered to be the least single-day tally since June 2020, in the last 24 hours on Sunday morning. This is a major sigh of relief for the Health Department officials in the district.

According to the bulletin released by the officials, 12 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and no deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 536. The number of active cases and recoveries is 36 and 59,864 respectively. On a positive note, the recovery rate has reached 99% in the district.

Advertising

Advertising