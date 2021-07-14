Visakhapatnam district reports 220 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 July 2021 19:26 IST

150 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 220 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,51,013. Consecutively for the second day, the daily infection count was more than the number of recoveries in the district.

The district seems to have been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases, after 419 infections being recorded in the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, the number of discharges since the last two days was 219.

Advertising

Advertising

The active cases, which were 1,933 on July 12, increased to 2,132 on Wednesday morning.

Around 150 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered. The number of discharges have increased to 1,47,843, which is approximately 97.9 %. The death toll stands at 1,038 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

‘No need to panic’

According to District Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, there is a slight increase in the positivity rate from 3% to 4.5 % in the last two days. “Though we cannot say that the third wave has begun, we can say that the second wave is yet to subside fully or die down,” he added. He said that there was no need to panic and things were under control.

According to sources in the Health Department, at least 5,000 tests are being conducted daily in the district.