Visakhapatnam district records two new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 March 2021 20:06 IST

The district recorded two new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total tally to 60,639.

With no death being recorded, the overall death tally remains at 539.

Three persons were also discharged, taking the total discharges to 60,028, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, last year.

The active cases on Monday were 72.