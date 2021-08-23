Visakhapatnam district records 54 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 August 2021 18:37 IST

104 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking the total cases to 1,54, 892.

No new deaths were recorded during the same period, keeping the death count to 1,070.

Meanwhile, 104 persons undergoing treatment were discharged from various hospitals or have recovered at home isolation, taking the total discharges to 1,52,584.

The active cases as on Monday morning stood at 1,238.