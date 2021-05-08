Visakhapatnam district records 2,505 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 May 2021 20:32 IST

1,185 persons discharged from hospitals

There appears to be no respite from the spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, as the district recorded 2,505 cases, in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

This was for the second time since the outbreak of the pandemic last March that the daily case tally had breached the 2,000-mark. Last Wednesday, the district recorded 2,293 cases taking the total tally to 96,125 cases and active cases to 17,857.

Advertising

Advertising

The district also recorded 12 deaths, highest since the last eight months, taking the total toll to 688.

Meanwhile, 1,185 persons undergoing treatment were discharged, taking the total discharges to 77,580.