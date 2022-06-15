Visakhapatnam comes alive with India-South Africa T20 cricket match

A spectator greeting captain Rishabh Pant after India won the 3rd T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at ADCA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

June 15, 2022 00:04 IST

All roads lead to Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem

Cricket fever gripped Visakhapatnam as international cricket resumed in the city after a gap of almost two-and-half years. All roads led to the Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem, which reverberated with chants of “India, India” under the bright floodlights.

There was some kind of excitement seen among the cricket lovers from the city since the last 48 hours. A number of citizens were seen enquiring about the weather forecast for the match day anticipating some sudden cloudburst similar to last week. Amid all prayers, there was no rain at PM Palem though Anandapuram and outskirt areas witnessed short spells. Excited fans started to throng the stadium since afternoon. Many cricket lovers from other districts and neighbouring States had arrived to the city through buses and trains.

Fans enjoying during the 3rd T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at ADCA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The stretch from Yendada to the cricket stadium witnessed a number of persons selling Team India T-shirts for ₹100 and offering to paint the tri-colour flag on cheeks for ₹20. The stands were tightly packed with fans cheering for their favourite cricket stars. Elderly persons, children and people from all ages were seen having a good day. Most of the stands turned blue with spectators in team India T-shirts. The organisers ensured that they did not allow any sort of plastic and even sticks which were attached to flags inside the stadium.

Sachin’s fan Sudhir cheering during the 3rd T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at ADCA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

“We have been waiting for international matches since the last two years and the dream has come true finally. We danced and cheered up for team India. The start was exciting. We were lucky to see India utilising the powerplay to maximum extent,” said an excited P. Ravi Teja, an engineering student and resident of Akkayyapalem.

Some of the cricket lovers were seen holding placards of “Miss you Kohli, Miss you Dhoni”, who had played a few great matches in Visakhapatnam. Spectators were seen having a great time by switching on their flashlight in their mobile phones.

“This is for the first time i had the chance to experience an International match in a stadium and it is great. The game has come alive during the first 10 overs of the match. People were dancing on their chairs for every hit. We have been waiting for some player to hit a six to our stands,” said K Avinash, a resident of PM palem, who had watched the match with his family.

The city was brought under complete security blanket. Police personnel were arranged throughout the stadium routes. Senior police officials were seen manning and giving instructions to the personnel. Every stand had police personnel to ensure law and order was maintained. There were mild traffic issues at some areas due to high movement of vehicles towards the stadium after 4 p.m.