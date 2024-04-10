Visakhapatnam CID officials help cybercrime police in arresting a man for ‘duping’ several youth with fake job promises

April 10, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from CID Visakhapatnam on Wednesday detected a cheating case and helped the cybercrime police in arresting a notorious cyber crook, who allegedly involved in 17 offences in various parts of the State. The police found that the accused had allegedly cheated a number of youth to the tune of lakhs after promising to provide them jobs.

As per the officials, the accused Ginni Gopi (29) of Pendurthi, had completed his B.Tech during the year 2020 and started to work in a software company in Hyderabad. Later, Hhe quit his job and started duping people online. The accused used to collect information of people who seek jobs through various social media sites. He used to approach them online and collected money after promising to provide jobs, the CID officials said.

As per the officials, Gopi had allegedly collected ₹3.18 lakh from a woman from Nandyal and ₹30,000 from a youth from Tirupati. The accused had also collected around ₹1.13 lakh from three youth from Visakhapatnam. Cases were registered against him in various police stations. The CID officials led by Visakhapatnam Regional Officer and Additional SP Ravi Varma, task force officers P. Vara Prasad, G. Gopal and others investigated the case and shared the information with the local cybercrime police, who arrested him.

