Visakhapatnam: Aerospace medicine plays a vital role in the training and selection of pilots and air crew, says ENC Command Medical Officer

February 28, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Aerospace medicine, a multidisciplinary subject, plays a vital role in the training and selection of pilots and air crew apart from aviation psychology, clinical aviation medicine for both military and civil pilots and passengers, Surgeon Rear Admiral R. Ravi. Command Medical Officer, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has said.

NSTL Director Y Sreenivas Rao, V Seshu Bai, Professor Emeritus, School of Physics, Central University of Hyderabad, and Surgeon Rear Admiral Ravi, offered floral tributes to Sir CV Raman on the occasion of National Science Day Celebrations (NSDC) – 2023, at the NSTL here on Tuesday.

The audience, including scientists and students listened in rapt attention as Surgeon Rear Admiral Ravi gave a presentation on ‘Aerospace medicine’ The videos of the first flight, fighter pilots losing consciousness while doing manoeuvres at high altitudes, high altitude training, spatial disorientation of pilots and information on some of the civilian flight disasters, which were caused due to disturbances in circadian rhythm, of the pilot, caught the attention of the gathering.

Dr. V. Seshu Bai delivered a talk on “Design of Composite Materials for Technology

Earlier, T.V.S.L. Satyavani, Scientist ‘F’ and chairperson of NSDC-2023, in her welcome address, explained how Raman effect was being used as a powerful characterisation tool in many applications.

P Sumanth, Scientist ‘D’ was awarded the ‘Silicon medal’ and Commendation Certificate signed by Chairman DRDO for his work on: “Validation of Degaussing System Design Process using a Physical Mock up Model”.

Transfer of Technology (TOT) of “Mk-II 200 AH Lithium Ion Battery Technology” was handed over to GSN Murthy, GM of BEL, Pune.

Students of Mrs. Mariadas UP School presented their invention on: “Wireless charging of electric vehicles using Wireless Power Transfer”. This project was selected from Andhra Pradesh along with the other seven projects, which were selected for the next round among 4,000 nominations received all over India for the McMillan Budding Scientist Award 2022-23.

A presentation on “Li-Ion Batteries” by Atal Kandhari, Senior Technical Assistant ‘B’ was also organised on the occasion.

As part of NSDC-2023, NSTL conducted elocution, essay writing, quiz and painting competitions for 300 students of 25 schools and 15 colleges. The celebrations concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners of these competitions. Senior Scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar and B.V.S.S. Krishna Kumar were among those who participated in the programme.