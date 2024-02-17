Vamsi Krishna speaking out of frustration, says M.V.V.

February 17, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana on Friday hit back at JSP leader and MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, stating that Mr. Vamsi Krishna was speaking out of frustration. Mr. Satyanarayana was reacting to remarks made by Mr. Vamsi Krishna that the sitting MP would face a drubbing in the coming elections.

On the allegations of land-grabbing levelled by Mr. Vamsi Krishna, Mr. Satyanarayana challenged him to prove them, adding that he too was ready to speak about how the MLC had cheated many people in Visakhapatnam East constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has joined forces with Mr. Vamsi Krishna, as he was unsure of his prospects in the elections. He said that in his last three terms as legislator, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu had done little for the constituency. Similarly, Mr. Vamsi Krishna too had hardly done anything to benefit his ‘Yadava’ community, the YSRCP leader alleged.

”Despite being given a chance by the YSRCP, Mr. Vamsi Krishna failed to win as MLA. The YSRCP high command knows that he cannot win, so during the 2019 elections, he was not given an MLA ticket. Moreover, he won as corporator only because of the support extended by MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy,” he said.

“Mr. Vamsi Krishna is not sure of getting an MLA ticket. He has no support from either the corporators or even party workers,” he said.

MP’s comments spark row

Mr. Satyanarayana’s remarks about Mr. Vamsi Krishna not doing anything for his community did not go down well with JSP cadre. Corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that the MP’s statements hurt the sentiments of the Yadava community.

