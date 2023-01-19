Union Government to establish CBRN Centre in Visakhapatnam

January 19, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will soon have an exclusive CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Centre to treat persons injured in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters or attacks.

Speaking to The Hindu, VIMS Director K. Rambabu said that the Union Government had initiated the process for setting up CBRN facilities in various States to handle disasters and accidents.

Various States were told to send their proposals and the Union Government selected 10 States, of which Andhra Pradesh is one, he said. According to Dr. Rambabu, the State Government had recommended VIMS for the setting up of the CBRN Centre. The Union Government accepted the recommendation.

“We have allotted two acres of land for the centre and the Union Government will depute senior doctors and staff to man the centre. The staff at VIMS will be trained,” he said.

Visakhpatnam was chosen for the setting up of the facility as it has many industries, including chemical and nuclear facilities. The centre will have 20 beds to begin with.