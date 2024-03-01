Union government investing heavily in quantuam technology, says National Physics Laboratory Director

March 01, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Aiming to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create an innovative ecosystem in quantum technology (QT), the Centre allocated ₹6,000 crore as part of National Quantum Mission Fund, said New Delhi-based National Physics Laboratory Director Achanta Venugopal here on Friday.

Participating as the chief guest in Young Physicists Meet, organised by Indian Physics Association (IPA),Visakhapatnam Chapter, on the GITAM campus here, he said that government is investing heavily in QT to make India one of the leading nations in the development of quantum technologies and applications (QTA). The Centre is providing funds for establishing start-ups, doing research in the areas of semiconducting technologies, quantum computing, 6G-technologies and green energy.

He said that young scholars and students need to utilise the opportunity to develop indigenous technologies to make India a knowledge-based country.

He briefed about the research facilities available at NPL for students and researchers.

The Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) Director Arun K Pati spoke about basics of quantum computing, no-hidden theorem and no-deletion theorem which are very vital for developing quantum computing programmes for a variety of applications.

He observed that the NQM will allow Indian scientists to develop indigenous technology, systems, devices, and materials required to propel research and development in quantum technology.

GITAM School of Science Dean K.S. Sri Krishna presided over the function.

GITAM Chemistry Department Associate Professor Atanu Bhattacharya spoke on computational science on quantum computers. He explained why quantum computers are necessary to understand and develop solutions to complex problems.

Former scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) B.V.R. Tata explained the role played by Sir C V Raman in shaping the scientific culture in India through his research work and establishing research centres.

Around 200 participants from various universities and research organisations participated in the event.

