Underpass near Dwaraka bus station made one-way in Visakhapatnam

A day after a person travelling in a two-wheeler died in an accident at the underpass near Dwaraka bus complex, the city police have declared the underpass as one-way.

From Monday, only vehicles plying from Rama Talkies area to the GVMC are being allowed to go through the underpass.

This was the second accident at the underpass in a span of six months and basing on it the Traffic Police wing has declared the underpass as one-way.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Arifullah, boards and banners indicating it as one-way have already been put up and a regular round-the-clock traffic picket will man the enforcement.

The decision was taken, as it has become an accident-prone area, due to the two-way traffic.

Earlier, after the first accident, the city police (Traffic), had declared it as one-way for two-wheelers only. But since the commuters are not adhering to it, it was decided to close the entry from the GVMC side, he said.