‘Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha’ continues for the second day in Visakhapatnam

Present day rulers selling PSUs to their cronies, allege VUPPC leaders

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 15, 2022 23:18 IST

The 36-hour ‘Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha’, launched under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), continued for the second day here on Monday.

Chairman of VUPCC D. Adinarayana hoisted the national flag and spoke at the Kurmannapalem Deeksha camp on Monday. VUPPC leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, U. Ramaswamy, J. Ramakrishna, Varasala Srinivas, Y. Masthanappa, Villa Rammohan Kumar, Narendra and others participated.

The VUPPC leaders alleged that today's rulers were making a mockery of the fruits of Independence by handing over PSUs to their cronies. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLA Tippala Nagireddy, MLC Raghuvarma, BHPV leader Baburao, CPI leader Raghavendra Rao, CPI(M) leader K. Lokanadham, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders Ghantasala Apparao and Battula Srinivas, Steel Officers Association leaders Katam Chandra Rao and Chandra Venkateswara Rao, industrialist Gopalakrishna, steel union leaders Y.T. Das and Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao were among those spoke.

Arunodaya Cultural Kalamandali (POW) Women's group representatives Venkata Lakshmi, Nirmala, Balanagamma, Lakshmi and Kanaka Mahalakshmi sang songs for the protection of of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Steel worker Paramananda B Sai paid tribute to the martyrs with the slogans of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Mazdoor’, and reached the initiation camp with his supporters after undertaking a 10-km walk.

