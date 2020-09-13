Two youth die as bike hits car

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 September 2020 17:44 IST

They were returning after attending a birthday party on Beach Road, say police

Two youth died after their bike hit a car, allegedly due to overspeeding at Dondaparthy, under the IV Town police station limits, in the early hours of Sunday.

The youth were identified as M. Koteswara Rao (18) and S. Sarath (18), both residents of Malkapuram area of the city.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. when the two friends were returning home after attending a birthday party on Beach Road. The duo were heading to NH-16 to reach home and allegedly hit a car, which was coming from the flyover. Police said that the rider was not wearing a helmet. The duo sustained severe injuries and were shifted to hospital, where they were declared dead around 5 a.m.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the youth were driving in an inebriated condition.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem on Sunday morning.

IV Town Police registered a case and are investigating.