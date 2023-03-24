Two killed in road accident at Bheemunipatnam

March 24, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two youth died in a road accident on the NH-16 at Valandapeta under Bheemunipatnam police station limits during the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (30) and Durga Prasad (25), both residents of Srikakulam.

Bheemunipatnam police station Inspector K. Lakshmana Murthy said that the accident occurred when the youth were heading to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam in their car. The police said one of the front tyres of the car burst when the vehicle was moving at a high speed.

The driver failed to control the vehicle and the car jumped the road divider and hit a Visakhapatnam-bound bus head-on. The youth died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police have registered a case.