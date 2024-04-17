ADVERTISEMENT

Two juveniles among 11 held in Arilova murder case

April 17, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The body of D. Amareswar, a contract employee of the Veterinary Department, was found near a burial ground on April 12

Harish Gilai

The city police on April 16 (Tuesday) arrested nine persons and took two juveniles into custody for their alleged involvement in the murder of a contract employee of the Veterinary Department whose body was found with several injuries near a burial ground at Srikrishnapuram on April 12.

However, the main accused in the case, identified as Vijayalakshmi, is absconding.

The deceased, D. Amareswar (32), was a resident of Yernidurga Nagar in Arilova.

Acting on a complaint, the police formed teams and started the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vijayalakshmi and M. Balakrishna, a rowdy-sheeter from Pendurthi, had some financial and personal issues with Amareswar. They allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Amareswar, with the help of other accused, the police said.

