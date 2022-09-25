Two, including a girl, killed in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 25, 2022 18:10 IST

Two persons, including a 14-year-old girl, died in two separate road accidents which occurred on the NH-16 in the last 24 hours in the city.

The girl died when the two-wheeler, on which she was riding, fell on the road at Kurmannapalem Junction on Sunday morning.

According to Inspector of Police (Traffic), Steel Plant PS, Umamaheswara Rao, the girl along with her father and another person were heading to Gajuwaka from Aganampudi area. The handle of the two-wheeler on which they were travelling came in contact with the tyre of a lorry on the right, due to which the rider lost control and fell down. While the two others received minor injuries, the girl received severe head injuries and died, the police said.

The body was shifted for post-mortem.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by an RTC bus on NH-16 near Kancharapalem on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as N. Gowtham Ramaraju, a resident of Surya Nagar in Kancharapalem.

Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station Krishna Rao, said that the bus, coming to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada, hit Gowtham Ramaraju, while he was crossing the road near Kancharapalem. The victim was immediately shifted to the King George Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries during the early hours of Sunday, he said.

Gowtham Ramaraju was working as a welder.

Kancharapalem police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

