Two held, 1,720 kg ganja seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 October 2021 00:52 IST

The district police arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting 1,720 kg dry ganja at Gabbada area under Narsipatnam (Rural) police station limits on Thursday night. Though the ganja was estimated to be worth around ₹70 lakh in the Agency areas, it could sold to be around ₹1.7 crore, according to the police sources.

The arrested were identified as Rajendra and Ravi, from Duppalapadu panchayat in G.K Veedhi mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

According to reports, Narsipatnam (Rural) Sub-Inspector Ramesh and his team had conducted vehicle checks near Gabbada, where they intercepted a van heading to Narsipatnam from Chintapalle and busted the ganja case.

Police said that the smugglers were heading towards Tuni in East Godavari from the Agency areas, from where the ganja was likely to be shifted to some other place. In the primary investigation, the police found that they have received the order from a person named Ganesh who hails from Maharashtra. The police found that three more accused are involved in the case.

Cases were booked and further investigation is on.

Hash oil seized, 3 held

In another case, about 10.30 kg of hashish oil also known as liquid ganja, while being transported by three persons at Golugonda in Visakhapatnam district, here on Friday. The seized hash oil is estimated to have a market value of about Rs 10 lakh.

The arrested were identified as P. Siva (31), K. Koteswara Rao (19) and G. Mahesh (19), all hailing from Chintapalle mandal.

Based on credible information, Sub-Inspector of Golugonda Police Station, Dhanunjaya Naidu and his team conducted checks on the outskirts of Kothapalem, where they found four persons arriving on two motorcycles. Upon noticing the police, they tried to escape. Three among them were caught, while one had allegedly escaped from the spot.

Mr. Dhanunjaya Naidu said that as per preliminary information, the accused procured the hashish oil from Annavaram area in the Agency. They were trying to shift it to Tuni, where they were to hand over the drug to unidentified persons, who would further shift it to some other place, he said.

Further investigation is on. Search is on to nab the fourth accused

Cases were booked.