Two die, 10 injured in separate road accidents

Two women died and about 10 persons were injured in two road accidents in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

A woman died while about 10 were reportedly injured when a jeep overturned on ghat road near Panasaputtu village in Munchingputtu mandal, in Visakhapatnam Agency on Tuesday. The police said the exact number of injured is not known as the accident happened in the interior parts of Visakha Agency. A police team had gone to assess the situation and is yet to return till late in the night.

All the victims belong to Gadugupalle area of Pedabayulu mandal.

According to sources, the incident occurred when all the victims were heading to their village from Odisha. The victims had reportedly gone to a temple in Andhra-Odisha Border.

In another incident, a 55-year old woman died in a road accident near Paradesipalem under PM Palem police station limits, Tuesday early morning. The police said the accident occurred when S. Kondamma, a vegetable seller of Paradesipalem, was going to buy vegetables. A car reportedly going towards Vizianagaram hit her. She received severe injuries and later succumbed to them. The body was sent for post-mortem.