Two-day national conference on ‘Elderly issues’ from February 22 in Visakhapatnam

February 21, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

National Institute of Social Defence, under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to hold the seminar to discuss challenges faced by elderly persons and to explore effective strategies to tackle these challenges.

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national conference on ‘Elderly issues’ is being organised by the National Institute of Social Defence, under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in partnership with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, at Prema Samajam auditorium at Dabagardens, here, on February 22 and 23.

The primary objective of this conference is to address the challenges faced by elderly persons and to explore effective strategies to tackle these challenges. The resource persons include experienced practitioners in elderly care, academicians, and professionals specialising in medicine, nursing, social work and psychology. The conference will also feature interactive sessions where participants will engage in constructive dialogue to develop actionable plans, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the elderly.

Participants at the conference include representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), senior citizens’ associations, subject matter experts, academicians, and second-year post-graduate students in social sciences.

The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on both days.

