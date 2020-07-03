Tributes paid to GITAM founder

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2020 23:10 IST

Murthi’s services in the field of higher education recalled

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivarama Krishna, officers and staff paid floral tributes to GITAM founder-president M.V.V.S. Murthi at his statue on the occasion of his 82nd birth anniversary here on Friday. Mr. Krishna said that Mr. Murthi made invaluable contribution in the field of higher education. GITAM vice-president M. Gangadhara Rao and Pro-Vice-Chancellor C.V. Rao, recalled the services of Mr. Murthi. They said that Mr. Murthi was a multifaceted personality imbibing the qualities of an industrialist, politician and philanthropist. To realise his dream of providing quality technical and higher education, he had started GITAM in 1980, they said. Mr. Murthi’s family members were also present.

