ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to fallen heroes on National Fire Service Day in Visakhapatnam

April 14, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner recalls the services of the Fire Services Department

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Fire Department observed National Fire Service Day at the Suryabagh Fire Station here on Sunday. Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar attended the programme as the chief guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravi Shankar, along with Regional Fire Officer (Zone I) Niranjan Reddy and District Fire Officer (DFO) S. Renukaiah, paid tributes and remembered the firemen who were martyred on duty. He recalled the services of the Fire Services Department and hailed how the firemen put their lives in danger to keep others safe.

Mr. Ravi Shankar unveiled posters, pamphlets and banners to create awareness on the fire services week. Later, prizes were distributed to children who won in various competitions, seminars and essay writing competitions organised in connection with National Fire Service Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programmes

Officials from the Fire Department will organise week-long awareness programmes on fire safety in various public places. A special expo displaying all the firefighting equipment was organised during the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Renukaiah said that the expo will be on display throughout the week.

Assistant Fire Officer P. Simhachalam and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US