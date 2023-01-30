Tribal people construct temporary school building with ‘shramdan’ at Neredubandha in Andhra Pradesh

January 30, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of Neredubandha, a village bordering Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) and Anakapalli districts, have constructed a temporary school building with ‘shramdan’ to save their children the hassle of either trekking or commuting on horses down the hilltop village to reach their school, about 5 km away.

Around 90 people, belonging to 18 PVTG families are living on the hilltop villages of Neredubandha and Bondhulapanuku of G. Madugula mandal in Gaduthuru panchayat. There are 34 children in the village, 12 of whom are studying in the elementary school at Z. Jogumpeta, and have to trek or ride on horse back down the hill to reach their school located in the plains. They have been demanding establishment of a school in their village for about a year now.

The sighting of a tiger, in the forest areas of ASR and Anakapalli districts, on camera trap, during the past few months, has made the tribal people fear for the safety of their children. Further, to avail of the Jagananna Navaratnalu scheme, the students have to put in a minimum of 75% attendance.

The villagers held a meeting on January 8 and decided to take up construction of the school building on their own. They also decided to impress upon the ITDA Project Officer on the need to appoint a teacher for the school.

The villagers raised ₹500 from each household as donation for construction of the school. They purchased 500 roof tiles at Z. Kothapatnam village and transported them till Z. Jogumpeta in an autorickshaw. They transported the tiles from there to Neredubandha on horseback. Around 60 persons of the village and their children went to the forest and collected wood for construction of a shed to house the school.

The villagers are demanding that the authorities concerned respond positively, at least now, and appoint a teacher for their school. They also appealed to the ITDA Project Officer to visit the school and order the appointment of a teacher.

Village elders Potti Dora, D. Appa Rao and Killo Suribabu say that information was received from one Dr. Suresh, an NRI living in the US, expressing his intention to build a school in the village with the objective of serving his motherland.

“Wooden logs were erected and the roof was laid. We will take up construction of a 1-metre high mud wall and a 2-metre high bamboo wall above it from Monday (January 30). ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna has promised to visit our village on February 1, say Killo Suribabu of Neredubandha, and K. Govinda Rao, Girijana Sangham leader.