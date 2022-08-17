Tourism Malaysia beckons visitors from India, holds roadshow in Vizag

Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy quarantine-free travel, says Deputy Minister

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 17, 2022 23:24 IST

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Santhara has described India as one of the top markets for his country. He said that 7,35,309 Indian visited Malaysia in 2019, registering a growth of 22% over the previous year.

He participated in a road show, organised by the Tourism Malaysia, along with Razaidi Abd Rahim, director of Tourism Malaysia (South India and Sri Lanka) and Ganneesh Ramaa, vice-president inbound and domestic of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) on Wednesday.

Mr. Santhara said that of the total travellers from India, about 50% were from the southern India.

Referring to the cultural links of Malaysia with India, more so with Andhra Pradesh, he said the Andhra Sangam in Malaysia organises cultural, political and religious programmes with a large number of Telugus living in that country. Malaysia is one of the favourite destinations for people from Andhr, he said.

The resumption of scheduled flights from India coincided with the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders. “Fully vaccinated travellers could enjoy quarantine-free travel to Malaysia. They are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests. Malaysian e-VISA could be applied online,” said Mr. Santhara.

